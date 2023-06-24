Profar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 7-4 win over the Angels.

This was Profar's sixth homer of the year, but his first since he hit a pair of them May 9 versus the Pirates. During the power drought, he went 35-for-147 (.248) with 14 extra-base hits over 35 contests. For the season, Profar is slashing .239/.316/.384 with 27 RBI, 33 runs scored, 17 doubles, two triples and no stolen bases through 68 games.