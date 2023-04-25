Profar went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 6-0 win over the Guardians.

He got the ball rolling on a much-needed victory for the Rockies by taking Cal Quantrill deep for a solo shot in the first inning, before adding a two-run single in the fourth. Profar has had trouble getting going to being his tenure with Colorado, and while he does have four hits in the last three games, that's boosted his slash line to a mere .210/.293/.346 through 92 plate appearances with three homers, seven runs and nine RBI.