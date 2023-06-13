Profar went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run Monday in Colorado's 4-3 win over Boston in 10 innings.

Though he hasn't left the yard since smacking two home runs in a May 9 game in Pittsburgh, Profar's power hasn't gone missing completely; he's still delivered nine doubles and two triples over the past month's worth of games. Profar has mostly batted out of the two hole during that month-long stretch, but he's moved into the leadoff spot for the last three contests while Charlie Blackmon (hand) has been on the shelf.