Profar went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Mets.

Profar delivered an insurance run with a triple in the eighth inning. He now has at least one hit in eight of his last nine games, during which he's also recorded seven RBI and five runs scored. Seven of those games have come at home, and the Rockies are set to begin a seven-game road trip following Sunday's contest.