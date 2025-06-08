Rockies' Keston Hiura: Splitting time at first base
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hiura is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
It's the second straight game on the bench for Hiura, who has gone 2-for-11 with a double and two runs in five games since being added to the big-league roster last weekend. Kyle Farmer is starting at first base Sunday, with he and Hiura each receiving four starts at the position in Colorado's past eight games.
