Bryant (heel) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in right field Friday.

Bryant will be back in the lineup for the first time since late May after a prolonged stint on the IL with a heel injury. He appeared in one game with Triple-A Albuquerque, going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored while striking out twice Thursday. Prior to getting hurt, Bryant had produced a .263 batting average with five homers, 17 RBI and 21 runs scored over 50 games. He will bat second in his return Friday against the Tigers.