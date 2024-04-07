Bryant (back) will serve as the Rockies' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Sunday's game against the Rays.

Bryant was held out of action for Saturday's 8-6 loss to Tampa Bay while tending to lower-back stiffness, but he feels well enough to return to action for the series finale, albeit in a non-defensive role. Michael Toglia will draw the start at first base Sunday, but expect Bryant to resume playing his normal position within the next few days, assuming the back issue doesn't crop up again.