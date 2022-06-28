Bryant went 1-for-4 Monday against the Dodgers.
Bryant was activated from the injured list Monday and made his first start in over a month. He has been limited to only 18 games this season due to a nagging back injury. Bryant was able to man left field in his return, offering some hope that he is back at full strength and will be a more consistent presence in Colorado's lineup across the second half of the season.
