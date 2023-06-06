Bryant (heel) is scheduled to play catch Tuesday in Denver, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Bryant could also take part in pregame batting practice, though he has not yet been cleared for running. The 31-year-old was placed on the injured list June 1, retroactive to May 31, following an apparent flareup of plantar fasciitis in his left foot -- labeled by the Rockies as a left heel bruise. It will probably be a touch-and-go type of recovery process after Bryant was limited to 42 games in 2022, partly due to lingering left foot issues.