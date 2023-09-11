The Rockies are expected to reinstate Bryant (finger) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bryant has missed the Rockies' last 45 games while recovering from a fractured finger on his left hand, but after taking batting practice last week and incorporating full baseball activities into his training regimen, he looks like he'll be ready to rejoin the lineup without requiring a minor-league rehab assignment beforehand. When healthy this season, Bryant has made starts either in right field or designated hitter, but Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette suggests the 31-year-old may also get some exposure to left field and first base down the stretch.