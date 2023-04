Bryant was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Phillies with an injury to his SI joint or glute, but he's merely considered day-to-day, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Initial speculation was that Bryant was dealing with an ankle injury, but he's apparently battling a separate issue. The Rockies are seemingly unconcerned that his latest injury is related to the back issues which cost him a substantial portion of last season, however.