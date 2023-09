Bryant was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Padres for arguing balls and strikes, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bryant voiced his displeasure on a called third strike in the top of the fifth inning and got the heave-ho from home plate umpire Brian Knight. He finished the day 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and ultimately went a combined 0-for-12 with five strikeouts across the Rockies' three-game series in San Diego.