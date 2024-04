Bryant was removed early from Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bryant crashed into the outfield wall while making a catch during the first inning, but he wasn't pulled from the game until the fourth. It's unclear at the moment if his removal had anything to do with his collision, but the Rockies should offer more information in the near future. In the meantime, Michael Toglia will fill in as Colorado's right fielder.