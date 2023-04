Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Phillies with an apparent ankle injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies have yet to announce the reason for Bryant's removal, but he appeared to roll his ankle while striking out in the first inning. The Rockies will certainly be hoping this isn't a long-term issue for Bryant, who missed 120 games last season in the first year of his seven-year, $182 million deal.