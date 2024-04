Bryant went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Cubs.

Bryant entered the game hitless through 20 plate appearances -- he had reached base four times -- but broke through with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Even with the positive performance, he has a 40 percent strikeout rate on the season. Bryant should have the chance to improve his production as the Rockies are set to begin a six-game homestand that begins on Friday.