Bryant (foot) confirmed Wednesday that he has been a full participant in all activities so far in Rockies camp, Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette reports.

Bryant worked hard this winter to sort out a workout strategy for managing his plantar fasciitis, and it seems to be paying off. He acknowledged Wednesday that there has been a bit of soreness but brushed that off as typical early-spring stuff. The 31-year-old former NL MVP is aiming for a major bounce-back in 2023 after being limited to 42 games in the first year of a blockbuster seven-year, $182 million free-agent pact with Colorado.