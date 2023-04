Bryant went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's loss to Pittsburgh.

The Rockies got crushed by the Pirates but Bryant was the lone bright spot for the home team. He took Rich Hill deep in the third inning for his first long ball in Coors Field as a Rockie. Bryant improved his slash line to .323/.380/.477 with six extra-base knocks through 70 plate appearances.