Bryant (heel) went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday's 8-5 win over the Tigers.

Bryant was able to play the full game in right field, but he was one of two Rockies to fail to record a hit. He missed a month while dealing with an injured left heel, which may require occasional maintenance days going forward. He went just 4-for-35 (.114) across the 10 games before his absence, so Bryant will need to get his bat going to avoid losing playing time for performance reasons.