Bryant will remain in a splint for a couple more weeks after undergoing a checkup X-ray on his fractured left index finger Monday, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

The fracture hasn't healed as quickly as hoped and Bryant can now probably be ruled out through at least mid-September given that he won't be able to resume baseball activities until at least late August. The 31-year-old has appeared in only 65 games this season for the Rockies after also being limited to just 42 games in 2022.