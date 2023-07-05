Bryant went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 loss against the Astros.

Bryant accounted for the lone run scored by Colorado on Tuesday, breaking the shutout in the ninth inning with a solo home run off Ryne Stanek. The long ball was his first since returning from a heel injury that sidelined him for a month and broke a homer drought of 21 games, his longest dry spell of the season. Since being reinstated from the IL, Bryant is batting 5-for-18 (.277) with 2 RBI and has now logged back-to-back multi-hit performances.