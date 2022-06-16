Bryant (back) took batting practice on the field Thursday and could head out on a rehab assignment this weekend, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Bryant most recently took BP on Tuesday, so the fact that he was able to face off against pitching again two days later is a good sign that he's continuing to make solid progress in his recovery from a back strain. Though the injury has now forced Bryant to the 10-day injured list on two occasions this season, the Rockies likely won't have him play more than a few games in the minors prior to activating him. If he does in fact start a rehab assignment this weekend, Bryant could be ready to rejoin the Rockies for the start of their six-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Miami.