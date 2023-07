Bryant (finger) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Miami, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder exited Saturday's contest after being hit by a pitch on his finger, and he'll miss at least one game as a result. Bryant had X-rays come back negative and appears to have avoided a serious injury, though he could still be unavailable for a few days. Nolan Jones will man right field Sunday for Colorado.