Bryant is out of the lineup Sunday versus the Giants.
Bryant returned from a fractured finger Sept 11, but will get his first breather since then. Since returning, the 31-year-old is 7-for-24 with two home runs in six games. In his pace, Hunter Goodman will start in right field.
