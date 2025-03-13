Bryant went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Padres.
Bryant began the spring positively with a two-run home run with an exit velocity of 111.8 mph. However, he's gone just 2-for-19 with six strikeouts since. Positively, Bryant has remained healthy and is still projected to serve as Colorado's primary DH.
