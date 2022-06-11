Bryant (back) said Friday that he's making progress in his recovery, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bryant resumed swinging a bat recently, but he hasn't yet been cleared to take live batting practice. The 30-year-old has also been playing catch and running the bases recently but remains without a clear timetable to return to game action. Bryant quickly aggravated his back injury after returning to game action in late May, so the Rockies will likely exercise caution during his current recovery process.