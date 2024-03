Bryant is projected to hit second in the Rockies' lineup during the regular season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bryant hasn't made much of an impact since joining Colorado, as he's managed to play only 122 games combined across two seasons. However, he's now fully healthy and is expected to serve as the team's regular first baseman. While it may be a stretch to expect another 30 home-run season, Bryant should get on base consistently and score plenty of runs.