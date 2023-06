Bryant (heel) played catch, hit and did some light running Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Bryant is traveling with the Rockies and will ramp up his activity level further Monday in Cincinnati. There remains no timetable for the outfielder's return, but he seems to be trending in a positive direction as he works his way back from a left heel bruise. Bryant has been sidelined for all of June and will probably need a couple rehab games before being activated.