Bryant (illness) will bat cleanup and play first base Saturday against the Twins, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

An illness had kept Bryant off the field for the previous three days, but he'll get the chance to play another game or two before the end of the regular season. Even if he appears in both of Colorado's remaining contests, he'll reach just 80 games on the season, meaning he won't have appeared in even half of the Rockies' games in either of the first two years of his seven-year, $182 million deal.