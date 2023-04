Bryant (lower body) is in the lineup for Monday's game in Cleveland, batting third and playing right field, Suzie Hunter of TheDNVR.com reports.

Bryant suffered a lower-body injury Saturday and sat out Sunday's loss to the Phillies, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go Monday. The 31-year-old has put up an .810 OPS with three home runs this season, with all three of those bombs coming over his last nine contests.