Bryant will have the splint removed from his broken finger, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Bryant underwent an X-ray Monday, and it was determined that he is ready to shed the splint he has been sporting on his finger since late July. The Rockies will see how he responds before determining the next step in his recovery.
