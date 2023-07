Bryant went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Astros.

Bryant took Hunter Brown deep in the first inning, marking his eighth homer of the season. After going deep only five times across his first 204 at-bats of the campaign, Bryant has now tallied three long balls in his last nine games and 34 at-bats. He still has a career-low .131 ISO for the season.