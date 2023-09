Bryant went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Bryant played in the first game of Colorado's doubleheader against the Dodgers and delivered an RBI double in the first inning. It was a rare positive since he returned from the injured list Sept. 11, as he's recorded just nine hits across 50 at-bats while striking out a 32.7 percent clip. Bryant has had an injury-plagued season, during which he's maintained just a .693 OPS across 327 plate appearances.