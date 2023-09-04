Bryant (finger) took batting practice on the field Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
It's the first time he's done so since suffering a fractured left index finger in late July. There remains no timetable for Bryant's return to the Rockies' lineup, but he should make it back at some point later this month if all goes well. When he does return, Bryant could see some action at first base in addition to the outfield.
