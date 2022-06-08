Rockies manager Bud Black said Saturday that Bryant (back) has yet to resume swinging a bat, but the 30-year-old has been cleared to play catch and take part in baserunning, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Colorado is unlikely to provide a timeline for Bryant's return to the lineup until he's able to go through full batting practice, so fantasy managers likely shouldn't bank on him coming off the 10-day injured list at any point this week. Bryant has been on the shelf since May 25 with a lower-back strain, the second time in less than a month that the back issue forced him to the IL.