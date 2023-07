X-rays came back negative on Bryant's forearm after he was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's loss to the Astros, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Bryant made an early exit, but it sounds like he'll be fine for the Rockies' three-game weekend series in Miami following a scheduled team off day Thursday. He finished 0-for-2 with the HBP on Wednesday and is slashing .254/.332/.383 through 268 plate appearances this year with Colorado.