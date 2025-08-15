Farmer went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Farmer got the Rockies on the board in the fifth inning. He's picked up a bit of playing time around the infield lately, but he's far from being a regular in the lineup. The veteran infielder is now at a .227/.280/.360 slash line with six homers, 25 RBI, 20 runs scored, 14 doubles and no stolen bases across 261 plate appearances this season. Farmer has gone 7-for-20 (.350) in August.