Farmer went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Farmer's two-run shot off Isaiah Campbell in the eighth inning snapped a streak of 14 consecutive at-bats without a hit. The utility infielder is up to four home runs on the season, just one shy of matching his 2024 total. He's slashing .219/.262/.348 in 214 at-bats in 2025.