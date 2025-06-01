Farmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Farmer had started in each of the last three games at different positions (second base, designated hitter and first base), but he went 0-for-8 at the dish during that stretch and will now hit the bench for the series finale. First base appears to be Farmer's clearest path to consistent playing time at the moment, after the Rockies demoted Michael Toglia to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. Keston Hiura was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move, and he'll get the nod at first base Sunday in what will be his Rockies debut.