Farmer went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Farmer has gained most of his playing time at second base in the absence of Thairo Estrada (wrist), but he's recently seen work at first base and shortstop while also serving as the designated hitter. He's quietly been one of the few bright spots for the Colorado offense to begin the season, tallying multiple base hits in six of his last 11 starts. Farmer has nine doubles with four RBI and two runs scored in that span.