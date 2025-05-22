Farmer will start at first base and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Farmer will make his fifth start in six games and his second in a row at first base. Though Farmer has gone 5-for-19 with two home runs and two doubles over his previous five games, his uptick in playing time seems to be mostly a result of first baseman Michael Toglia beginning to lose his grip on an everyday role rather than Farmer earning it. The 8-41 Rockies are already well removed from playoff contention and have more of a long-term investment in the 26-year-old Toglia, but his 41.7 percent strikeout rate in May has made it increasingly more difficult for interim manager Warren Schaeffer to let him work through his struggles.