Farmer will start at designated hitter and will bat sixth Sunday against the White Sox.

Farmer has been getting most of his starts against left-handed pitching lately, but he'll crack the lineup Sunday while the White Sox send a righty (Shane Smith) to the hill. Since the start of June, Farmer has batted .178 with one home run and a 1:13 BB:K over a stretch of 16 games.

