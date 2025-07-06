Rockies' Kyle Farmer: Serving as DH on Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Farmer will start at designated hitter and will bat sixth Sunday against the White Sox.
Farmer has been getting most of his starts against left-handed pitching lately, but he'll crack the lineup Sunday while the White Sox send a righty (Shane Smith) to the hill. Since the start of June, Farmer has batted .178 with one home run and a 1:13 BB:K over a stretch of 16 games.
