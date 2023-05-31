Freeland (4-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out a single batter over 5.2 innings.

Freeland surrendered two first inning homers and another in the sixth, which amounted to four of the five runs he gave up. The 30-year-old had given up just one home run over five starts this month coming into Tuesday despite three of those starts taking place at Coors Field and has now given up at least five runs in two of his last three outings. His ERA has shot up to a 4.22 to go with a 1.31 WHIP and 43:17 K:BB over 64 innings. Freeland is tentatively scheduled to take the mound again over the weekend against the Royals.