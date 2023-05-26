Freeland did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings against Miami. He struck out four.

It was a solid rebound for Freeland after he allowed eighth runs (five earned) over two innings in his last start against Texas. His last outing aside, Freeland has been solid of late, allowing two runs or less in four of his last five starts. The 30-year-old lefty is 4-5 this season with a solid 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB through 11 starts (58.1 innings) this season.