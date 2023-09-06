Freeland (6-14) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Diamondbacks.

Freeland was hit hard at home versus Atlanta in his last start, but he was able to bounce back in this outing. This was the first time he'd walked multiple batters in a start since July 9. The southpaw is now at a 5.09 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 91:41 K:BB through 146.2 innings over 27 starts this season. Freeland is projected for a home start versus the Cubs next week.