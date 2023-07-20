Freeland (shoulder) completed a 40-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Freeland has been sidelined since July 9 while dealing with a dislocated shoulder. He's hoping to let the injury heal naturally, and he took his first step back toward a return during an "aggressive" throwing session. There is still no timetable for his return.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Lands on injured list•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Suffers dislocated right shoulder•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Suffers right shoulder injury•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Takes another loss•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Falters in fourth inning•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Takes no-decision•