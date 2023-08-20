Freeland (5-13) earned the win over the White Sox on Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six batters over five innings.

Freeland needed 95 pitches to get through five frames, but he capitalized on a barrage of run support to pick up his first victory since May 14. The veteran struggled over 14 starts between victories, posting a 6.19 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 39:24 K:BB over 72.2 innings while going 0-9. Despite getting into the win column Saturday, Freeland allowed four runs for the third time in his past four outings.