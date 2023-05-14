Freeland (4-4) pitched six shutout innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out eight to earn the win Sunday over the Phillies.
This was the fourth time this season that Freeland has kept runs off the board, and it's important to note he's achieved that feat three times at Coors Field. Sunday's outing was also his sixth quality starts in nine outings, four of which have come at home. The 30-year-old celebrated his birthday by lowering his ERA to 3.16 with a 1.11 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB across 51.1 innings this season. Freeland's next start is expected to be on the road versus the Rangers.
