Freeland aggravated a neck injury during Wednesday's win over Milwaukee, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Freeland said he first tweaked his neck while lifting weights after his previous start against the Diamondbacks, and the issue flared up again in the fifth inning of Wednesday's contest. Freeland's neck injury isn't expected to impact his next start, but it could be something the team keeps a closer eye on going forward.
