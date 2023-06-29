Freeland allowed six runs on four hits and five walks while striking out seven batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wedneday.

Colorado staked Freeland to a four-run lead after three frames, and the left-hander appeared to have things under control by tossing three scoreless innings. However, the veteran hurler imploded in the fourth, issuing four walks and allowing three hits -- including a three-run Mookie Betts homer -- as Los Angeles put up six runs. Freeland was allowed to finish that frame and complete one more, but the disastrous outing ended his chance of notching his first win since mid-May. Freeland began the season well but has struggled since that victory, posting a 7.15 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 22:17 K:BB over 39 innings across eight starts.