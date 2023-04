Freeland didn't factor in the decision Tuesday against the Cardinals after giving up two runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked two.

The left-hander was unable to secure his third straight win to begin the season as Colorado's bullpen blew a four-run lead, but it was still another strong showing Tuesday. Freeland is off to an impressive start through three outings in 2023 with a 0.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 18 frames.